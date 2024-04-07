Conflux Price Tops $0.37 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Conflux has a total market cap of $1.41 billion and approximately $53.57 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,431.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $684.34 or 0.00985644 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.24 or 0.00148699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008337 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00049233 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.89 or 0.00192835 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00049418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.68 or 0.00143571 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,987,655,844 coins and its circulating supply is 3,850,137,398 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,987,533,512.95 with 3,850,033,500.73 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.36572176 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $54,874,648.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

