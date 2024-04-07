New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,602 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Allstate worth $34,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,312,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Allstate by 484.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,488,000 after purchasing an additional 275,319 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Allstate by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 24,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at $2,389,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.69.

Allstate Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $172.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $174.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.81 and its 200 day moving average is $143.45.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

