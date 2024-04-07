11,000 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Bought by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 2.9% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 72.3% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 29,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $341,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $2,009,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,993 shares in the company, valued at $11,074,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total transaction of $4,581,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,981,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,707,719.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $2,009,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,074,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 913,175 shares of company stock worth $262,199,146 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 2.6 %

CRM stock opened at $301.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $292.85 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.31 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.