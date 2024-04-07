Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 24,119 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,119 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 776.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 156,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 138,944 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 279.9% during the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 34,171 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 814.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 143,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 127,894 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth $682,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $8.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

