Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,769 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 210.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period.

Shares of XLG opened at $41.85 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.81 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.88.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

