Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,977 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after acquiring an additional 197,327,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,218.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,419,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,488 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29,399.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,474,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,975 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,613,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,670,000 after acquiring an additional 742,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $23,755,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $45.40 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1462 per share. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

