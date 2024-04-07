Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.12 Million in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWW. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 362.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of EWW stock opened at $70.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $70.37.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.