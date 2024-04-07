Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 24,512 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,512 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 134,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 84,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

SPTS opened at $28.78 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $28.87.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

