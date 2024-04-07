Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 104,151 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,151 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $22,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $59.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.31. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

