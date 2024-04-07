JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 702.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.07 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.13.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

