Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Bought by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Donaldson makes up approximately 3.2% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. owned approximately 0.42% of Donaldson worth $33,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 792.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,954.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,954.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $3,345,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,407 shares of company stock worth $5,817,942 over the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DCI

Donaldson Stock Performance

DCI stock opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.56. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $75.44.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.