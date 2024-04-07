Grimes & Company Inc. Has $43.11 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $43,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $342.78 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $242.98 and a 1 year high of $348.88. The company has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $337.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.90.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

