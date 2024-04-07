Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 24.0% during the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $648,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $161.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.34. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $300.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

