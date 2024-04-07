New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $44.15 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Ameriprise Financial worth $44,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after purchasing an additional 195,537 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,527,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270,755 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $434.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.89. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.85 and a 12-month high of $440.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.57.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,161 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,647 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

