D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,826 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $42,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 515.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,883,000 after acquiring an additional 131,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE DHI opened at $158.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.22 and a fifty-two week high of $165.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush cut D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

