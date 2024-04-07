New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 46,519 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 698,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,519 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Fortinet worth $40,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,880 shares of company stock worth $10,233,981. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.35.

Fortinet Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $70.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.04. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

