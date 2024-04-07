New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,520 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $42,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.62. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.