CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 533 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,714,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $979,918,000 after acquiring an additional 217,223 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after acquiring an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $412,120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,462,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,309,000 after buying an additional 322,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $225,800,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Shares of MCHP opened at $87.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.66. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.06%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

