Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,004,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VEA opened at $49.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.53. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $122.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.