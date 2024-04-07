Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,444 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,157,887 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,911,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,938,000 after acquiring an additional 21,036 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,365,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 874,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,229,000 after acquiring an additional 266,162 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ opened at $115.35 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $118.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

