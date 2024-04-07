Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.38 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,636 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $73.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.56. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $107.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

