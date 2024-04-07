Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,353 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises about 1.3% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,867 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $408,084,000 after purchasing an additional 389,063 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,086,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $326,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $326,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,153,300 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $130.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.80.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

