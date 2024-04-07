Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) is Barton Investment Management’s 9th Largest Position

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,665,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,412 shares during the quarter. Blue Owl Capital makes up approximately 3.2% of Barton Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $24,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 255,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after buying an additional 59,124 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $31,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $71,145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $19.28 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $19.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 560.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Blue Owl Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.