Stratos Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,376,393.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,376,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $208.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $218.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.92.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.05%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

