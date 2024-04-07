New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,902 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Eaton worth $93,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,248,960,000 after buying an additional 5,270,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after buying an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $330.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.73 and a 200 day moving average of $247.78. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $155.38 and a 12 month high of $331.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.88%.

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.40.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

