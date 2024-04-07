New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $113.20 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,533 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Elevance Health worth $113,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELV. Barclays began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.8 %

ELV stock opened at $507.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.97. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $521.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $118.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

