CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 4,895 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 1.4% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $53,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,090.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,200.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,200.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,117.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,084.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $998.31. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $855.88 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

