Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Rekor Systems were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REKR. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rekor Systems in the first quarter valued at $7,519,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Rekor Systems by 126.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 508,447 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Rekor Systems in the third quarter valued at $1,348,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rekor Systems by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,488,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after buying an additional 375,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Rekor Systems Stock Performance

Shares of REKR stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $205.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.12. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Rekor Systems Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides intelligent infrastructure solutions for transportation management, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure for smart mobility.

