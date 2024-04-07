Stratos Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,781 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. IRON Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 296,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after buying an additional 24,686 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 80,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of COM opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $27.56 and a 1 year high of $31.62.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.