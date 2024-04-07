iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.39 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

