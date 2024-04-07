Grimes & Company Inc. Makes New $231,000 Investment in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after buying an additional 400,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,240,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,622,000 after acquiring an additional 341,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,501,000 after acquiring an additional 180,246 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,887,000 after acquiring an additional 416,809 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,188,000 after acquiring an additional 105,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In related news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $212,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,777,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,696,169.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. DNB Markets cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dorian LPG presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.13. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.60.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $163.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 55.02% and a return on equity of 33.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is 26.56%.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

