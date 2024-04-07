Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 302 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of IR opened at $94.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.86. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $937,368.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Articles

