Grimes & Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $245.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $185.37 and a 12 month high of $248.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.97 and its 200 day moving average is $222.80.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.