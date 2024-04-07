Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 92,723 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 531,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,381,000 after purchasing an additional 37,932 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Incyte by 13.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Incyte by 85.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 987,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,021,000 after purchasing an additional 454,416 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter worth $6,311,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Incyte by 55.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,319 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INCY stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.55. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $76.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.25.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. SVB Leerink upgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Incyte in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.07.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

