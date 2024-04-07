iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $78.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.59. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

