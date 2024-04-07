SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWFree Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,717 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $8,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.53 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.06.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

