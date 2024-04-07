Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 995 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,270 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 185.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $183.14 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.53.

View Our Latest Report on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.