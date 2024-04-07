New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,329,053 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 135,110 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Comcast worth $189,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after purchasing an additional 121,279 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $8,868,000. CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 42.8% in the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.06. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

