Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 0.14% of DocuSign worth $17,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 27.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 21.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in DocuSign by 25.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after buying an additional 71,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Price Performance

DOCU opened at $59.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,673,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,673,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $861,515.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,871 shares of company stock worth $2,276,199 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCU. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DocuSign

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.