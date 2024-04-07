Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 359 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,633 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $15,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $1,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,248,000 after acquiring an additional 44,141 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $356.87 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.93 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $443.72 and its 200-day moving average is $441.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

