Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $15,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 222,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $627,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on A shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.71.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $719,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $719,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,021. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,976 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333 over the last three months.

Shares of A opened at $144.12 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $151.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.78.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

