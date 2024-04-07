Canal Capital Management LLC Buys 280 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 118.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $95.79 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $108.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $3.7772 dividend. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

