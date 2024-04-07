Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 646,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,394 shares during the period. Brookfield accounts for about 2.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $26,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Brookfield by 256.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $14,210,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Brookfield by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 43,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a PE ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Insider Activity

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

