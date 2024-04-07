QV Investors Inc. Trims Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,108 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Imperial Oil accounts for about 2.7% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Imperial Oil worth $30,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMO. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter worth about $269,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 29,258 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,243,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,561,000 after buying an additional 128,940 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,067,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,051,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $73.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $9.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 9.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4473 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 28.05%.

About Imperial Oil

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.