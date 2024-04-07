Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,193,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,691 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up about 3.9% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $43,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Enbridge by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,644,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,578,000 after purchasing an additional 815,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,704,715,000 after buying an additional 4,400,848 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $4,252,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $692,463,000 after acquiring an additional 652,769 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Enbridge by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,189,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $581,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.