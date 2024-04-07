Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV opened at $76.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average of $76.16. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.