Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $507,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 991,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,677,000 after buying an additional 60,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF opened at $38.66 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $39.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.