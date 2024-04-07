FAT Brands Inc. (FATBP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on April 22nd

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.

FAT Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 40.1% per year over the last three years.

FATBP stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $17.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

