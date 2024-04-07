Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stake Raised by Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,935,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up about 18.4% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Energy Transfer worth $26,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ET stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 115.60%.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.