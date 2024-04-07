New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 542,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $33,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5,613.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after buying an additional 169,425 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $66.52 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.43.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,948 shares of company stock valued at $510,300. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

